Melbourne Rocked By Largest Earthquake In More Then 120 Years

A rare and shallow earthquake shook Melbourne on Sunday, the largest to hit the Australian capital in nearly a century, tilting buildings but inflicting relatively little damage.

According to preliminary information, the 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck the northern suburb of Sunbury at 11:41 p.m. local time at a depth of 2 kilometres (1.24 miles).

According to Adam Pascale, chief scientist at the Seismology Research Centre in Victoria, the earthquake was the largest within 40 kilometres of Melbourne since a magnitude 4.5 quake in 1902.

“It woke me up! Probably 5-10 seconds of minor shaking. The adrenaline hasn’t dissipated yet…” Pascale said on Twitter.

More than 21,000 reports of the quake were received by Geoscience Australia, with shockwaves reported as far away as Bendigo, some 150 kilometres north of Melbourne, and as far south as Hobart on the island of Tasmania.

Melbourne eclipsed Sydney as Australia's most populated city in April, and many of the city's 5.8 million citizens awoke Monday with a story to tell.

“Felt like a plane crashed next to my house or something,” one resident said.

“I’m on the 70th floor in the Eureka Tower and the entire building swayed a couple of metres,” another Melbourne resident said on Twitter, referring to a downtown skyscraper.

According to one witness, they 'ran out of the house with a machete' in their pyjamas.

'Our old house sounded like it was getting broken into,' they explained.

The Bureau of Meteorology in Australia confirmed on Twitter that there was no tsunami threat from the quake, while emergency services warned of probable aftershocks in a Facebook message.

The majority of earthquakes occur in the Pacific Ring of Fire, which contains the world's most active volcanoes and tremors caused by tectonic plates pushing against one other.

Earthquakes are not as prevalent in Australia, however seismic activity occurs owing to tectonic plate movement.

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Victoria in 2021, causing modest structural damage in Melbourne despite being approximately 200 kilometres away.