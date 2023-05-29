Actor Sharwanand Reassures Fans After Minor Road Accident

language: English
in the news
Web Desk 29 May , 2023 05:32 PM

  • Telugu actor Sharwanand's minor road accident raises concerns among fans.
  • Sharwanand assures his fans of his safety through a Twitter update.
  • Sharwanand continues to receive love and blessings from his fans.

Telugu actor Sharwanand, known for his recent film Oke Oka Jeevitham, caused concern among his fans when he met with an accident on Sunday. However, the actor reassured everyone through a Twitter update that he is completely safe and that the accident was minor.

Sharwanand tweeted on Sunday, “There has been news that my car met with an accident this morning. It was a very minor incident. I am absolutely safe and sound at home with all your love and blessings. There is nothing to worry about. Thank you all for your concern. Have a great Sunday everyone (sic).”

