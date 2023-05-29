Adipurush Song Highlights Ram And Sita's Longing After Abduction

The song is a reinterpretation of a beloved bhajan, capturing the emotional pain of the characters.

The latest release from Om Raut's upcoming film Adipurush is the enchanting song 'Ram Siya Ram,' which eloquently portrays the yearning between Raghava (played by Prabhas) and Janaki (played by Kriti Sanon) following her abduction.

This song, a reinterpretation of a beloved bhajan, showcases the couple's anguish as Janaki anxiously awaits Raghava's return to rescue her from Lanka. Amidst captivating glimpses of Prabhas and Kriti amidst peacocks and sailing on makeshift boats, the song primarily captures the emotional pain experienced by the characters.

The rendition of the song 'Ram Siya Ram' in the film Adipurush features vocals and music by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon, with lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

