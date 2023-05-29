Aishwarya Rai's Captivating Performance In Ponniyin Selvan Wows Fans

Play

Aishwarya Rai impresses fans with her portrayal of dual roles in "Ponniyin Selvan"

An online video featuring clips from the film series surfaces

Fans take the opportunity to compare her collaborations with directors Mani Ratnam and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Aishwarya Rai showcased her versatility by portraying dual roles in the second part of the film Ponniyin Selvan, with a brief introduction to one of the characters in the first part. The renowned actress portrayed both Nandini and Mandakini in this recent Mani Ratnam project. An online video featuring various clips from the two installments has emerged, captivating fans who believe it showcases Aishwarya Rai at her finest. Additionally, fans have taken the opportunity to draw comparisons between her films with Mani Ratnam and those with the celebrated director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Aishwarya Rai began her cinematic journey with the renowned director Mani Ratnam in the 1997 film 'Iruvar' and collaborated on four more projects, including 'Guru,' 'Raavan,' and two parts of the 'Ponniyin Selvan' series. Additionally, she has appeared in three films directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, namely 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,' 'Devdas,' and 'Guzaarish.'

In a Reddit comment discussing Aishwarya Rai's video, a fan expressed their thoughts by saying, “Aish is truly a director’s actor and Mani knows how to tap her talent. She is exquisite in PS and one of the few times where a director has managed to depict her talent as good as her insane beauty.” Another fan wrote, “Wow. Saving this! Nobody other than Aish could have played Nandhini. Nandhini in the books is supposed to be so distractingly beautiful that people lose their minds when they take one look at her. And who better than the Aishwarya Rai.”

Many viewers opted to draw comparisons between Mani Ratnam and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. One user wrote, “Mani is a master. I love SLB’s films, but SLB doesn’t have the depth or that level of skill. He paints with the broad strokes of a populist filmmaker. Beautiful aesthetic with a skin deep screenplay, done with such fervor, his films are a beautiful spectacle to watch, but not as complex.”

Several individuals expressed their preference for Mani Ratnam over Sanjay Leela Bhansali, one person stating their opinion, “I mean Mani Ratnam has been directing movies from 1983 and has made amazing films like Dil Se, Guru and even Raavan was a visual spectacle to say the least. He isn't restricted just be opulent sets and grandeur art direction. He can create beauty on screen even with mountains and waterfalls. Nanna Re in Guru is only a small example of what he can do. So honestly Mani Ratnam > SLB. And Aishwarya in a Mani Ratnam movies > Aishwarya in Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke or Guzzarish (though it's still better than Ash with any other directors who just don't know what to do with her).”

Several individuals expressed the view that comparing the two filmmakers was unwarranted. One user commented, “SLB signature is using geometry and color to tell the story. Usually wide frames. Mani sir's signature is still frames with light play and perspective shift by changing the focus of camera lens. So you'll also have keyhole or staircase or parda or plants used to frame the subject. Small things but huge changes.”

“Mani Ratnam managed to make really neat, tight stories a while ago. And he was one of the first few directors who showed that aesthetics mattered. SLB’s USP is aesthetics but his storytelling has been limited. Not sure why we are comparing them,” wrote another.