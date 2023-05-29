Amir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Spotted In Auto With Her Friend

Ira Khan spotted in an autorickshaw with a friend

Ira celebrated her 25th birthday with a Ted Lasso-themed party attended by family and close friends

Fans praised Ira's simplicity and looks in the video

Ira Khan the daughter of Aamir Khan, was spotted riding in an autorickshaw on Monday, accompanied by a friend. A paparazzo account shared a video on Instagram, capturing the two of them seated inside the auto.

Ira Khan, while interacting with the paparazzi, expressed her gratitude by smiling, waving, and silently mouthing the words 'thank you'. She was spotted wearing a combination of a white and pink shirt layered over a top, along with olive green pants. To add a touch of style, she sported trendy sunglasses and had a book in her hand. Accompanying her, her friend opted for a white ensemble as they ventured out in the city.

Responding to the video one fan wrote, 'One and only simple star kid (clapping emojis).' 'She is looking amazing (hear eyes emojis),' another one added in the comment section. 'Such a sweet and simple person,' said another user. An Instagram user wrote, 'They are pretty and cute.'

A few weeks following her 25th birthday celebration, Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan and his former spouse Reena Dutta, was sighted. On May 8, she organized a birthday party at her residence with a Ted Lasso theme. The event was attended by her close friends and family, which included Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad.

Ira Khan's fiancé, Nupur Shikhare, her cousins Imran Khan and Zayn Marie Khan, along with actor Mithila Palkar, joined in the festivities. Ira took to Instagram to post pictures and videos, offering a glimpse into her birthday celebration. The group indulged in dancing, grooving to a Backstreet Boys track.

Ira excitedly disclosed her triumph in the Ted Lasso trivia competition and delightedly posted a video capturing the moment, she wrote, 'You guys are my Ted Lasso, Coach Beard, Keeley, Rebecca, Higgins, Diamond Dogs, Jamie, Roy, DANNI, Sam, Isaac, RICHMOND!! Yes we had a Ted Lasso trivia. Yes I won.'

On Ira's birthday, Nupur posted photos without any accompanying captions but expressed his affection by including red heart emojis. Back in September of the previous year, Nupur had made a proposal to Ira during a triathlon event. Following that, Ira took to Instagram to share a video related to the occasion.

She also said , 'This moment. Multiple people on multiple occasions have told me that I throw really good parties. I think they give me a little too much credit. The main difference between my parties and other people parties is the guest list.'







