'His Music Is Unique,' Fans Mark 1st Death Anniversary Of Legendary Singer Sidhu Moosewala

Today is Sidhu Moosewala's 1st death anniversary.

Moosewala's tracks continue to thrill music fans.

Fans of Moosewala are relieved that his music is still available on music streaming sites.

Today (May 29) is the first anniversary of singer Sidhu Moosewala's death. While his admirers miss his personal presence, it's remarkable that his music continues to dominate most music charts even a year after his death. Moosewala's tracks continue to thrill music fans, from Never Fold on Spotify to Mera Na on JioSaavn and Doctor on Wynk to Levels and Never Fold on Apple Music to 295, The Last Ride, GOAT, and Legend on Gaana. 'Sidhu Moosewala had a huge fanbase among the youth, and they make up a sizable portion of our subscribers as well.' His music rapidly connected with youthful music fans, propelling him to stardom. That's why many of his songs continue to top our music charts,' says Manoj Sharma, Gaana's Editor - Punjabi Music.

In the same line, a Spotify spokeswoman adds that the musician's 'fans keep him alive through his music on our platform, frequently propelling his songs to the charts.' In general, our rankings include songs from various years since fans have a strong love for them or a song takes up steam due to social media trends, etc.'

Some believe that the words of Moosewala's songs helped them stand out. 'His music resonated with the country's youth because he wrote about the daily struggles that every young person faces.' As a result of his substance and topic, he has an extremely dedicated fanbase, and his fans will never stop adoring him or listening to his songs. In addition, his parents are routinely releasing music like Mera Na, which help to keep his memory alive. 'We expect more such songs to be released in the near future,' adds a JioSaavn official.

Fans of Moosewala are relieved that his music is still available on music streaming sites. 'Moosewala's music is so therapeutic that it uplifts my mood whenever I feel down,' said Pallavi Sharma from Mumbai. I'm not shocked that his songs continue to top music charts. All I have to do is go to Apple Music and put at least two of his songs in the top 20.'

'He didn't sing made-up or wannabe lyrics,' says another Delhi devotee, Robin Singh Rajput. His music represented the truth. I've been listening to his music when he first appeared (Moosewala made his debut in 2017 with the song G Wagon).'



