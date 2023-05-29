Naseeruddin Shah Unveils Mind Games Fueling Anti Muslim Hatred

Naseeruddin Shah expresses concern over the calculated exploitation of public

He highlights the influence of the ruling government in tapping into this trend

He remarks on the potential consequences if a Muslim leader had used religious phrases for political gain

Naseeruddin Shah a prominent actor known for his outspoken nature, recently expressed concern about the calculated exploitation of public sentiment to generate hatred towards the Muslim community. He pointed out that this manipulation has cleverly permeated people's minds and has unfortunately become a trend in current times. Shah's remarks reflect his ongoing criticism of the ruling government party.

Naseeruddin Shah's recent project, 'Taj: Divided by Blood,' features him portraying the character of Akbar. The show also includes esteemed actors such as Dharmendra, Aashim Gulati, Sandhya Mridul, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

In a recent conversation, Naseeruddin Shah highlighted that the current portrayal of events in movies mirrors the unfortunate reality of unabashed Islamophobia.

He said, “Oh sure, these are worrying times absolutely. The kind of stuff that’s pure, undisguised propaganda is being lapped up and it’s a reflection of the zeitgeist of the times. Muslim hating is fashionable these days, even among educated people. It’s what the ruling party has very cleverly tapped into this nerve. We talk about secular this, democracy that, so why are you introducing religion into everything?.”

Naseeruddin Shah expressed his concern that the Election Commission remains silent while politicians exploit religion to gain votes. He further remarked that if a Muslim leader had used the phrase 'Allahu Akbar' to seek votes, it would have caused significant destruction or uproar.

The veteran actor expresses his optimism for the divisive tactic of using religion to gradually diminish or fade away in the near future. “I mean how spineless is the election commission of ours? Who doesn’t even dare utter a word. If there had been a Muslim leader who had said, ‘Allah Hu Akbar bol ke button dabao’, sh*t would have hit the fan. But here our Prime Minister goes ahead and says things like this and yet he loses. So, I have hope that this will wear off. But it’s definitely, at the moment, at its peak. It’s been a very clever card played by this government, and it has worked. Let’s see how long it continues to work,” he also said.

Actor Naseeruddin Shah, famous for his fearless remarks, has reiterated his thoughts on the Indian government, once again expressing his opinions openly.