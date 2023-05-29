Parineeti Chopra's brother shares inside pictures of her engagement on Instagram.

Parineeti playfully teases Shivang in the comments section.

The couple's efforts to keep the ceremony private were overcome by loved ones sharing the photos.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha recently announced their engagement, and despite the couple's efforts to keep their ceremony private, intimate pictures from the event are being circulated by their loved ones. Parineeti's brother, Shivang Chopra, has now taken to Instagram to share some family photos from that memorable day.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Shivang wrote, 'The parents. The family.' Parineeti dropped a sarcastic comment as she pulled his leg, saying, “Only problem in these photos is you.” He even responded to her comment, “I understand.”

The shared pictures capture heartfelt and joyous moments during the engagement ceremony. In the first photo, Parineeti and Shivang can be seen wiping away tears as their father becomes emotional. The second image portrays Shivang and their mother, Reena Chopra, dancing alongside other relatives. Additionally, Shivang shared two more pictures featuring other family members enjoying the event.