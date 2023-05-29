Randeep Hooda's Four-Month Diet: Milk And Dates For Film Preparation

Randeep Hooda undergoes a strict diet of one date and a glass of milk per day for four months to prepare for the film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Hooda's dedication to the role extends beyond his diet, as he also shaves his head to resemble the original Savarkar.

Hooda is making his directorial debut with Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, a social drama that he is also co-writing.

Anand Pandit, the film's producer, claims that Hooda has gone through a thorough weight loss journey to prepare for the role of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. He revealed that Hooda had to lose 26 lbs in order to play Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Hooda is making his directorial debut with Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, a social drama that he is also co-writing. Randeep Hooda is an Indian actor known for his versatile performances in Bollywood films. He was born on August 20, 1976, in Rohtak, Haryana, India. Hooda made his acting debut in the film Monsoon Wedding (2001), where he had a small role. He gained recognition and critical acclaim for his performances in films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010) and Sarbjit (2016). He is known for his dedication to his roles and often undergoes physical transformations for his characters. He has received several awards and nominations for his work, including the Filmfare and International Indian Film Academy Awards. Apart from Hindi films, Hooda has also appeared in Punjabi and English-language films. He is also involved in philanthropic activities and supports causes related to education and healthcare. Hooda has a strong presence on social media and often shares updates and insights from his personal and professional life.

On the 140th birthday of the Indian politician, the Murder 3 actor released the first teaser for his upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

He posted the preview to Instagram with the phrase, 'India's Most Influential Revolutionary.' The British feared him the most. Discover #WhoKilledHisStory @randeephooda in and as #SwantantryaVeerSavarkar in 2023.'

Hooda makes his directorial debut with the social drama. In addition to Pandit, the film is co-produced by Sam Khan, Yogesh Rahar, and Sandeep Singh.

Randeep Hooda has also collaborated with Swatantrya Veer Savarkar as a co-writer. The film will begin production by the end of 2023.



