language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Shruti Haasan Is Sizzling In Goth Look

Shruti Haasan Is Sizzling In Goth Look

Web Desk 29 May , 2023 06:18 AM

Open In App
Shruti Haasan Is Sizzling In Goth Look
  • Shruti Haasan is a multi-talented actress, singer, and musician.
  • She recently made a striking debut at the Cannes Film Festival.
  • She looks stunning in all-black ensemble.

Shruti Haasan, a multi-talented actress, singer, and musician, has made a remarkable mark in the entertainment industry. With her enchanting beauty, versatile acting skills, and soulful voice, she has won the hearts of millions of fans worldwide.

Shruti Haasan has come a long way in her career, establishing her own identity beyond her star lineage. With a distinct and captivating style, she recently made a striking debut at the Cannes Film Festival, sporting an all-black ensemble.

She looks stunning in all-black ensemble. 3

She looks stunning in all-black ensemble.

Shruti Haasan is a multi-talented actress, singer, and musician. 3

Shruti Haasan is a multi-talented actress, singer, and musician.

She recently made a striking debut at the Cannes Film Festival. 3

She recently made a striking debut at the Cannes Film Festival.

In the shared pictures, Shruti Haasan donned a stunning black netted gown with unique sleeves and a messy hairstyle. Her dewy makeup, nude lips, and gothic appearance garnered significant attention.

With a series of sassy poses, she exuded confidence and elegance. The actress expressed her sentiments with a black heart and an evil eye in the caption.

Have a look!






End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

689,428,351[+1,852*]

DEATHS

6,883,725[+2*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,581,001[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story