Shruti Haasan Is Sizzling In Goth Look

- Shruti Haasan is a multi-talented actress, singer, and musician.
- She recently made a striking debut at the Cannes Film Festival.
- She looks stunning in all-black ensemble.
Shruti Haasan, a multi-talented actress, singer, and musician, has made a remarkable mark in the entertainment industry. With her enchanting beauty, versatile acting skills, and soulful voice, she has won the hearts of millions of fans worldwide.
Shruti Haasan has come a long way in her career, establishing her own identity beyond her star lineage. With a distinct and captivating style, she recently made a striking debut at the Cannes Film Festival, sporting an all-black ensemble.
In the shared pictures, Shruti Haasan donned a stunning black netted gown with unique sleeves and a messy hairstyle. Her dewy makeup, nude lips, and gothic appearance garnered significant attention.
With a series of sassy poses, she exuded confidence and elegance. The actress expressed her sentiments with a black heart and an evil eye in the caption.
Have a look!
End of Article
- READ MORE NEWS ON
- Cannes film festival
- Shruti haasan
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
689,428,351[+1,852*]
DEATHS
6,883,725[+2*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,581,001[+0*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]