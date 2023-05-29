Gold Rate in AED: Today’s Gold Rate in UAE on, 29th May 2023

GOLD RATE IN UAE Check the updated gold price in U.A.E Dirham on, 29 May 2023. The rate of 22 karat/gram is AED 218.25. The gold rate (21karat/gram) AED 211.25.

Gold rates change almost every day worldwide including UAE. Get the updates about today gold price in UAE, and get rates of 18 karat, 20 karat, 21 karat and 22 karat gold. These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram and 10 grams formats in AED (U.A.E Dirham) currency. Live Rates are provided by the local gold markets and bullion markets of UAE every day.

Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in the Dubai jewellery market and quoted by Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal counsel before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss.