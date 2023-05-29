Increasing Remittances, Incentives For Allied Industries In Budget Proposed

Incentives in budget for overseas to increase remittances proposed

Incentives to overseas Pakistanis will increase remittances

Incentives proposed for overseas to invest in construction sector

ISLAMABAD: Proposals for increasing remittances and incentives for allied industries in the budget of the next financial year have been made.

It is proposed to give incentives in the budget for overseas to increase remittances, sources said.

They said that incentives to overseas Pakistanis in the budget would increase remittances through the banking channel.

As per budget proposal, incentives are proposed for overseas to invest in the construction sector.

Sources said that incentives had been suggested for investment in houses, flats, commercial area for overseas.

Proposal to reduce regulatory, additional regulatory duties for promotion of allied industry has also been made.

Reducing taxes for running steel, cement, tile and other allied industries has been proposed.

Proposal to reduce 15% RD and 15% ARD on import of steel and tile has been made.

It is pertinent to mention here, RD and ARD are currently up to 30% on imports of steel and tiles.



