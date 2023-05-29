Ishaq Dar Stresses Islamic Finance Potential To Address Challenges Of Poverty

He said that Islamic Finance has already been mainstreamed

He said Islamic finance is one of the most rapidly growing sectors

It has emerged an effective tool for financing and development worldwide.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has stressed that Islamic finance has the potential to address the challenges of extreme poverty and boosting the shared prosperity.

Addressing the inaugural session of International Conference on Islamic Capital Market in Islamabad on Monday, he said major financial markets exhibit solid evidence that Islamic Finance has already been mainstreamed parallel to the global financial system.

In an interview with a private TV channel on May 28, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar had said the incumbent government splendidly accomplished all the required conditions of International Monetary Fund.

The finance minister had said some powers did not want economic stability in Pakistan.

He had said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chief Imran Khan's government deteriorated national economy of the country.

He had said record inflation was witnessed during Imran Khan's tenure. Ishaq Dar had said Imran Khan's government did not honor agreement signed with the IMF.