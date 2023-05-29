Latest Prices Of Suzuki Alto In Pakistan

The Suzuki Alto is compact, fuel-efficient, and affordable.

It is Maneuverable and easy to park in congested areas.

It offers safety features like dual airbags, ABS, and childproof door locks.

The following are the most recent Suzuki Alto trim prices in Pakistan. The car is popular because of its compact size, fuel efficiency, and affordability.

The Suzuki Alto is popular for its manoeuvrability and simplicity of parking in congested metropolitan locations due to its small size. It is also noted for its excellent fuel economy, making it a cost-effective option for daily commuting. While the Alto's emphasis is on utility and economy, recent models have begun to include more safety measures and modern technologies.

The Alto has long been admired for its low price, which allows it to be affordable to a wide variety of automobile purchasers. Its minimal maintenance costs and affordable price point have made it an appealing option for first-time automobile owners, students, and budget-conscious folks.

Suzuki Alto VX, Suzuki Alto VXR, Suzuki Alto VXR AGS, and Suzuki Alto VXL AGS are the four variations of the Alto. Prices for these variations as of May 2, 2023 are as follows:

The ex-factory price of Suzuki Alto VX is Rs2,251,000.

The ex-factory price of Suzuki Alto VXR is Rs2,612,000.

The ex-factory price of Suzuki Alto VXR AGS is Rs2,799,000.

The ex-factory price of Suzuki Alto VXL AGS is Rs2,935,000.

The hatchback's entire specifications are as follows:

The hatchback comes in five colours: Graphite Grey, Cerulean Blue, Pearl Black, Silky Silver, and Solid White.

Engine of Suzuki Alto:

All Suzuki Alto models are 2WD (two-wheel drive) and use a 0.6-liter, 658cc petrol engine. The Suzuki Alto VX and VXR have a 5-speed manual gearbox, however the VXL has an AGS (Auto Gear Shift) gearbox.

The Suzuki Alto is estimated to get 16 to 20 km/l. The car's fuel tank has a capacity of 27 litres.

Exterior of Suzuki Alto:

The Suzuki Alto has a boxy shape with aerodynamic curves and lines that give it a distinct appearance. The car's exterior is visually appealing and has a modern appearance.

The Alto's front grille has broad, vertical lines that add to the car's aesthetic appeal. The car's rear sports a sleek spoiler, giving it a sporty and modern appearance.

Furthermore, the Alto VXL has retractable mirrors, which add to the car's convenience and functionality. The Suzuki Alto's bodywork is designed to be functional, modern, and elegant, making it a popular choice for city driving.

Interior of Suzuki Alto:

The VX and VXR varieties of the Suzuki Alto have a single-tone interior colour, whilst the VXL variation has a dual-tone interior. The car has keyless entry, a security system, and an immobiliser for added security. The VXR and VXL models include standard air conditioning, although the base form does not.

Other standard equipment include a heating system, front defroster, side demister, antenna, and power steering in all models. Assist grips, interior lights, and two front and two rear drink holders are also standard. Power windows are only available in the VXL model.

The VX model has a 1 Din audio system with no speakers, whereas the VXR model has a 2 Din audio system with two front speakers. The VXL model has an MP5 touch screen and two front speakers.

Dual airbags and a front seat-belt force limiter are standard on the VXR and VXL models. A high positioned stop lamp, front disc brakes, childproof rear door locks, and central door locks are standard on all models. A low fuel warning lamp, an auxiliary socket, a door ajar warning light, and a dial-type climate control are all visible on the instrument panel.

The Alto features an exquisitely designed steering wheel cover that enhances the overall look of the interior.

Safety features of Suzuki Alto:

Alto has dual airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), front seat belt force limiters, a high-mounted stop lamp, a front disc brake, an immobiliser, childproof rear door locks, and hill hold control.