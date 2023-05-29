Petrol Prices To Be Lowered After Arrival Of Russian Oil

Trade with Russia will get more boost in the coming months.

KARACHI: Petrol prices will be reduced after the arrival of oil from Russia, Bol News reported quoting sources as saying on Monday. The first oil ship from Russia will reach Karachi in June.

Trade with Russia with the effort of the current government is a positive step for the country's economy, the experts said.

On May 25, Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik had said the first shipment of 100,000 tons of crude oil from Russia was poised to anchor at Oman Port by the end of May, from where it would be gradually brought to Pakistani ports by small ships.

Speaking informally to the media here, he had explained that the oil shipment was anchored at Oman port just because of the logistic issues. Thus, he had added that the decision to employ smaller ships for the onward journey was deemed the most practical and efficient solution.

Dr Musadik had said the annual demand for petrol and diesel in Pakistan stood at 20 million tons, while local production had only accounted for 10 to 11 million tons annually.

In contrast, he had added, the consumption of furnace oil had significantly diminished over time.