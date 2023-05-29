PSX Closes In Green Zone

PSX Index continues to rise on the first day of the week

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Index continued to rise on the first day of the week.

100-Index crossed the 41000mark due to acceleration. The market closed at 41,340 with an increase of 375 points.

A total of 342 companies' shares were traded throughout the day.

Share prices of 202 companies increased while shares of 124 companies decreased.

On Monday, the highest level of the market is 41,649.