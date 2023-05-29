Shopping Malls, Bakeries, Businesses In Lahore To Remain Open Till 10 Pm

Notification issued by DC office.

All restaurants, hotels, coffee shops, cafes to remain open from Monday to Thursday at 11 pm.

Medical stores, pharmacies, hospitals, laboratories, petrol pumps, milk shops and tyre shops are exempted from this.

Following the new timings by the Lahore district administration, shopping malls, bakeries, businesses to remain open till 10 pm.

Actions will be taken against over violation of orders of the High Court.








