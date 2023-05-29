US dollar reaches record high Rs316 in open market.

PKR depreciated by 26 paisa against the USD in interbank.

Dollar closed trading at Rs285.42 in the interbank.

KARACHI: The United States dollar (USD) reached the highest level against the Pakistani rupee (PKR) in the open market as the local currency witnessed a slight increase in inter-bank rate.

The figures released by the State Bank of Bank (SBP) shows the dollar closed trading at Rs285.42 in the interbank after witnessing a decline of Rs0.27 (-0.09 percent). The greenback closed traded at Rs285.15 on the closing day of the previous week.

The price of USD surged in the open market after rising by Rs3 and is being traded at a record high price of Rs316.

The PKR depreciated by 26 paisa against the USD in interbank session as the currency settled the trade at PKR 285.42 per USD, compared to the previous session's closing of PKR 285.15.

Throughout the session, the local unit traded in a band of 70 paisa, showing an intraday high bid of Rs285.7 and a low offer of Rs285.5 per USD.

Meanwhile, the currency lost 12 paisa to the Pound Sterling as the day's closing quote stood at PKR 352.2 per GBP, while the previous session closed at PKR 352.08 per GBP.

On the other hand, PKR's value strengthened by 12 paisa against EUR which closed at PKR 305.99 at the interbank.



