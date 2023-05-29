USA Seeks 1 Million Talent To Power Up Its Workforce

The US needs 1 million more electricians to meet environmental goals.

The sector faces labor shortages in transitioning from fossil fuels.

Electricians can be rewarding careers with high salaries and benefits without a college.

The United States requires 1 million more electricians to meet its environmental goals, and a lack of male electricians has underlined the importance of growing female presence in the sector

According to The Guardian and the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), men have traditionally conducted the majority of electrical work, with only 2% of electricians in the country being women.

This sector is also facing significant labor shortages as the country strives to transition from fossil fuels to electricity, particularly in initiatives such as the installation of solar panels, heat pumps, and electric vehicle charging stations, all of which are critical for meeting environmental goals.

Rewiring America, a charity focused on electrification anticipates that 1 million extra electricians will be needed to support these new activities.

As noted by author and journalist Bill McKibben in an interview with The New York Times, becoming an electrician can be a rewarding career choice for young people who want to contribute to the betterment of the world while earning a good living.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average yearly compensation of an electrician in 2021 will be more than $60,000, with some master electricians making six-figure wages. As a result, it is one of the highest-paying blue-collar careers available without a college degree.