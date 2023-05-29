Controversy Surrounds Roger Waters' Frankfurt Concert

Protests from various groups disrupted Roger Waters' Frankfurt concert.

Protests from various groups, including Jewish organizations, politicians, and civil societies, rocked Roger Waters' upcoming Frankfurt concert.

Despite the allegations of antisemitism, the legendary musician denied any wrongdoing. Frankfurt authorities initially sought to block the show, but Waters challenged their decision in court and successfully obtained approval for the concert.

The protestors argued against the concert, citing the historical injustices suffered by 3,000 Jews in Frankfurt during the Nazi era. Sacha Stawski, the protest organizer, expressed frustration, stating that the concert should not have taken place considering this historical context.

Elio Adler, chief of the Jewish group Werte Initiative, voiced disappointment that the concert proceeded despite efforts to prevent it, accusing Waters of spreading Jew-hatred through his words and imagery.

Waters had previously faced scrutiny for alleged use of Nazi symbols and reportedly making inappropriate remarks about Holocaust victim Anne Frank.



