Edward James Olmos Opens Up About Cancer Diagnosis

Edward James Olmos made the news of his throat cancer diagnosis public.

Discussing his recent radiation treatment and the uncertainty of his voice.

He also weighed in about the doctors' uncertainty about his voice.

As he made the news of his throat cancer diagnosis public for the first time, Edward James Olmos thought on it. The 76-year-old remarked on the Mando & Friends podcast, 'This would be the first time publicly I'll be coming out and saying it, but I had throat cancer.' Olmos talked about his most recent radiation treatment, which took place last year.





3 He also weighed in about the doctors' uncertainty about his voice. 3 Edward James Olmos made the news of his throat cancer diagnosis public. 3 Discussing his recent radiation treatment and the uncertainty of his voice.

'I just finished getting through it. December 20 was my last radiation. The week before, I'd finished my chemo, and [for] months and months, I was on radiation and chemo as it attacked my throat.' 'I still have right here [on my throat] a bump where my lymph nodes, they burned them out because they shot this area with radiation,' he added.





The singer also weighed in about the doctors' uncertainty about his voice. 'The doctors would say — I had five doctors — the doctors would say right before I started, 'There’s only one thing we have to tell you, we do not know what you’re gonna sound like,' ' he said. 'I said, 'What?!'