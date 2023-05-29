Javier Bardem's Candid Reflections On 'The Little Mermaid'

Javier Bardem overcame anxiety to play King Triton

Javier Bardem opened up about his inner thoughts when approached to play King Triton in The Little Mermaid during a conversation with Virgin Radio at the UK premiere of the Disney film. The No Country For Old Men star candidly admitted feeling anxious about taking on the iconic Disney role. However, Bardem revealed that all his fears instantly vanished once the cameras started rolling.

Expressing his initial apprehension, Bardem said, 'You're always nervous when you're approaching such a classic, but as soon as I read the script and learned that Robert [Marshall - director] and John [DeLuca - producer] were involved, I was absolutely sure they would create something fantastic. Little did I know it would turn out to be this extraordinary.'

Bardem also highlighted the importance of diversity in the cast and how it brings a new flavor to the classics. He mentioned, 'When we revisit these timeless stories, we infuse them with a contemporary essence that reflects the times we live in. This includes embracing inclusion, showcasing different scenarios, featuring diverse faces and races, and empowering women.'

In summary, Javier Bardem shared his initial anxiety about playing King Triton in The Little Mermaid but expressed his confidence in the talented team behind the film. He also acknowledged the significance of incorporating diversity and empowering women in modern adaptations of classic tales.