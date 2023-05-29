Mark Hamill was questioned about his Force-Kick.

Mark Hamill Addresses 'Star Wars' Stunt Doubts.

The actor posted a tweet regarding these skeptical stunts.

One of the Star Wars: The Return of Jedi moments that has caused skepticism online was addressed by Mark Hamill. On Twitter, the 71-year-old was questioned about if the trick in which he kicked the villain without touching him disturbed him at all.

The celebrity said, 'How could anyone possibly be bothered by my widely acclaimed, flawless Force-Kick?!' Additionally, Natalie Portman has put the onus on Lucasfilm to bring her back as Padmé Amidala in the Star Wars franchise. One of the Star Wars: The Return of Jedi moments that has caused skepticism online was addressed by Mark Hamill.

Additionally, Natalie Portman has put the onus on Lucasfilm to bring her back as Padmé Amidala in the Star Wars franchise.

The 41-year-old actress responded to a Reddit fan's query on her character's potential return to the sci-fi franchise in an interview with GQ's Actually Me series, saying, She responded, 'I don't know anything about this. I've never been asked to return, but I'm willing to.

In other developments, Damon Lindelof disclosed that he was expelled from the Star Wars world and added that he did it unwillingly. The filmmaker said in an interview that 'I was in more than talks to join the Star Wars universe.'

'I joined the Star Wars universe and was asked to leave' he added.



