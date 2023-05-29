Phillip Schofield's Secret Girlfriend Was 15 Years Old When They First Met

The Mail reveals Phillip Schofield's affair started when he was 15

Schofield admits to misleading his network, friends, and family

He resigns from ITV and is dismissed by his talent agency

The Mail's revelation that former This Morning host Phillip Schofield first met the young man with whom he had an affair when he was 15 is another shocking revelation.

Following his decision to step down from the show after two decades, Phillip Schofield stunned the public with a statement to the Daily Mail, in which he admitted to having a romantic relationship with a younger man who was also associated with the show, while he was still married to his wife.

Phillip Schofield admitted to misleading his television network, talent agency, and close contacts, including his friends and family. As a result, he swiftly resigned from ITV and was subsequently dismissed by his talent agency.

According to The Mail's revelation, Phillip Schofield encountered the young man during a speaking engagement at his school, whereupon the schoolboy expressed an interest in working with Schofield. Consequently, Schofield facilitated an interview opportunity for him.

Following the interview, Phillip Schofield secured a role as a production assistant once he reached the age of 18, which subsequently led to the commencement of the affair. Holly Willoughby, his co-host for a period of 13 years and a close friend, recently disclosed that she had previously confronted him regarding rumors surrounding the situation, but he had denied them.

Expressing deep distress, she revealed her devastation upon discovering his deceit, prompting her to take a temporary break from the show to embark on an unplanned vacation. “When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It's been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie.”