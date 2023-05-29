Salma Hayek's Sweet Birthday Tribute To François-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek sent a touching social media.

Paying tribute to François-Henri Pinault, her husband of 14 years.

The photo showed the couple snuggling and Hayek looking smitten with Pinault.

On the occasion of his 61st birthday, Salma Hayek sent a touching social media tribute to François-Henri Pinault, her husband of 14 years. The Magic Mike's Last Dance actress posted a romantic photo and a heartfelt message on Instagram in honor of her husband's special day. The picture showed the couple snuggling as Hayek looked utterly smitten with Pinault, who had his arms around her waist.

'Happy birthday, mi amor, you are my sunshine, my warmth, my light, my strength, my joy, and my love,' the actor said in the caption of the photo.

The Hollywood diva is wearing a stunning long-sleeved black sequined gown and has one hand on her handsome husband's face, who is dressed sharply in a black tuxedo and bow tie.

In a previous interview with Page Six, Hayek opened up about her relationship with Pinault and how she avoids making it seem 'boring.' 'Boredom is underestimated,' she said, according to the journal. 'I struggled with this for a very long time. The fact that we connected later in life also helped.

“It’s okay just to do nothing and be together; sometimes sharing a space and doing your own thing in silence, with connectivity and thoughtfulness—'Can I bring you a cup of tea?’—is enough,” she added. Before concluding, she said, “It’s little simple things.”