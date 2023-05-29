New Celebrity Couple Joins Taylor Swift's Eras Tour In New Jersey

Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh were photographed taking in the concert.

Numerous celebrities and well-known couples have already made appearances on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh were photographed taking in the concert on the second night of Swift's New Jersey leg of the tour.

Football player Aaron Rodgers joined the pair, who wed in 2019 after dating for six years, and showed snippets of the spectacle that took place over the weekend at MetLife Stadium. The NFL player labeled the video, 'Taylor Time,' and it finished with a picture of a laughing Teller, 36, getting ready for the event to start.

“Taylor Time,” the NFL star captioned the clip, which ended with a shot of an amused Teller, 36, getting ready for the concert to begin.

In a TMZ-obtained video, Rodgers can be seen grooving out to Swift's 1989 single Style while waving his arms in the air. Swifties for a very long time are the Top Gun: Maverick star, 36, and his wife Keleigh Sperry, 30. The duo was also 'over the moon' to appear in the 2021 music video for I Bet You Think About Me by the Grammy-winning musician.

She jotted down in one of the BTS from the video, 'Forevermore a crumpled up piece of paper lyin' here,' Keleigh captioned a series of pictures of herself with the artist on stage with the phrase 'in @taylorswift we STAN.' Any day, I'll be your invisible bride.

In Taylor's humorous video, which was directed by Blake Lively and was about making fun of an ex at his wedding, she also gave them high marks for their performance. The 33-year-old remarked at the time, 'So grateful to Miles for being the best dancing partner and friend to me. 'And @keleighteller, the coolest person alive on the globe. The bride was prepared to take all the risks.

Regarding Rodgers, he discussed his affection for the musician in an interview with Adam Schein that aired last week on Mad Dog Sports Radio on SiriusXM. As a 'big fan,' he declared that he will 'for sure' be at the Eras Tour show.



