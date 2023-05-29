Asia Cup 2023: BCCI To Not Support Pakistan's Hybrid Model As Per Report

The BCCI decided not to back Pakistan's hybrid plan for the Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan has threatened to boycott world cup if Asia Cup moves to UAE.

India and Pakistan have not played bilateral series since 2013.

According to a local Indian news agency's report, the Indian Cricket Board will not back Pakistan's hybrid plan for the Asia Cup 2023 as long as disagreement over the big event's legitimacy exists.

Najam Sethi, the chairman of the management committee for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has submitted a proposal to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to allay Indian worries over not traveling to Islamabad for the major event.

Although some council members supported the hybrid concept, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has yet to be transparent about it.

According to the news agency's report, the BCCI would not endorse Najam Sethi's plan, according to which Pakistan would host the two super four games and four preliminary rounds while hosting India's matches and the championship game at a neutral site.

The Indian news agency reported that during a casual conversation with some of the members of the continental organization in Ahmedabad, ACC Chairman Jay Shah, who is also the BCCI secretary, made the Indian board's position apparent.

The executive body of the ACC, which will meet soon, will make the final judgment on this matter.

Due to their strained political ties, India and Pakistan's bilateral cricket matches are now on hold, and they only meet in multi-team competitions.

If Pakistan is compelled to hold the entire Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates, they have vowed to boycott the World Cup in India in October-November.