Babar Azam To Perform Hajj With His Mother This Year

Pakistan will play 2-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

Numerous Pakistanis, including captain Babar Azam, will perform Hajj this year, according to sources on Monday.

They claimed that the 28-year-old cricketer's mother will travel with him on the blessed journey.

According to the reports, Babar would fly to Saudi Arabia around the second week of June. Reliable sources, however, reported that a number of other cricketers, including Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, and Fakhar Zaman, will also be performing the Hajj this year.

Inzamam-ul-Haq, a former Test cricketer for Pakistan, will also perform the Hajj with his wife.

According to Mufti Abdul Shakoor, the Minister for Religious Affairs, 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims will perform the Hajj this year.

In Ramadan, Babar, Iftikhar, Faheem, and Haris Rauf performed Umrah, followed by other national cricket players.

The Pakistani side will not play an international match until late July when they will go to Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series. If Sri Lanka makes the World Cup, the ICC Test Championship matches may be changed to ODIs.

Prior to the ICC World Cup, which will be held in India this year, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) are already in discussions to play ODI matches.

Pakistan's participation in the Asia Cup, which the PCB is slated to host in September of this year, is also doubtful.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is adamant that the Asia Cup be conducted in a neutral location and has refused to send their side to Pakistan for the tournament. However, the PCB does not want to stage the event outside of Pakistan since it would interfere with its efforts to bring back international cricket in the nation.

The hybrid plan put out by the PCB, which would have allowed India the option to play their matches at a neutral site, is also unlikely to be accepted by the BCCI.