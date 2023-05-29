Happy Birthday Misbah-ul-Haq: One Of The Successful Test Captain Pakistan Has Ever Seen

Play

Misbah-ul-Haq is a legendary cricketer known for his determination.

He led Pakistan to 26 Test wins, highest by any Pakistani Test skipper.

He was a part of the 2009 ICC Men's T20 World Cup winning squad.

Born on 28th May 1974, Misbah-ul-Haq is considered one of the most successful skippers in the history of Pakistani cricket. The legendary cricketer is known for his unwavering determination, calm demeanor, and exceptional leadership skills.

He has represented Pakistan in 75 tests and accumulated 5,222 runs at an average of 46.62.

The right-hand batter is the only skipper in tests with the most wins (26) for Pakistan. He is also the only skipper to lead the national side to victory in the most extended format in the Caribbean.

During his tenure as the captain of the Pakistan national cricket team from 2010 to 2017, Misbah-ul-Haq led the team through both triumphs and challenges. Under his captaincy, Pakistan rose to the pinnacle of Test cricket, reaching the number-one ranking in 2016. His shrewd decision-making and tactical acumen were instrumental in guiding the team to numerous memorable victories.

Misbah-ul-Haq's ability to remain composed under pressure was particularly evident during the 2016 England tour. Despite facing a 2-1 deficit in the four-match Test series, he led the team to a remarkable series-leveling victory in the final match at The Oval. This win not only showcased his resilience as a leader but also etched his name in cricketing history.

Misbah has accumulated 5,122 runs in 162 ODIs at an average of 43.40 and is the only batter to have scored the most runs without a century.

He was also a part of the 2009 ICC Men's T20 World Cup winning squad.



