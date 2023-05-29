ICC Expands Women's Health Education Initiatives On Menstrual Hygiene Day

ICC emphasizes the value of women's health.

ICC held workshops for players regarding menstrual health.

ICC has increased the scope of its campaigns for women's health education.

On Menstrual Hygiene Day on Sunday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) emphasized the value of women's health and stated that its goal is to normalize and encourage discussion about menstruation within the sport.

At the Women's Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa this year, the ICC held workshops for players and support personnel with the goal of educating them on how health might affect performance, what is normal, and when to seek help.

The council announced in a statement that it has increased the scope of its campaigns for women's health education and awareness.

'Women's cricket is growing exponentially and the ICC Medical team is focused on providing female cricketers with the support required to help them succeed,' said Peter Harcourt, chair of the ICC Medical Advisory Committee.

'Menstrual health is an integral part of a female athlete's journey that is often relegated in importance but has been known to have a significant impact on wellbeing and performance.'