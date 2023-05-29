ICC WTC Final: Josh Hazlewood Makes Cut As Australia Announces Final 15-man Squad

Josh Hazlewood was selected for Australia's WTC final squad.

India has confirmed their 15-man squad for the final match.

Australia will play England in the Ashes series starting June 16.

Despite recent fitness worries, Josh Hazlewood was selected as Australia submitted their final 15-man roster for next week's World Test Championship final, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The paceman cut short his IPL season earlier this month because to 'minor side soreness,' but Cricket Australia has cleared him to play in the decider test at The Oval in London beginning on June 7.

The 32-year-old replaces all-rounder Mitch Marsh and batsman Matthew Renshaw, who were part of the original group, as the team's specialist fast bowlers, joining captain Pat Cummins, Scott Boland, and Mitchell Starc.

After wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul withdrew due to a right leg injury and was replaced by the uncapped Ishan Kishan, India has now confirmed the 15 players they initially announced three weeks ago.

After a successful IPL season, Yashasvi Jaiswal, an uncapped opener, was picked along with Mukesh Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav as standby players for India.

Only with the ICC technical committee's blessing are standby players now permitted to take the place of an injured member of the squad.

Following the final, in which both teams will be vying for their first championship, Australia will play England in the Ashes series, with the first Test beginning at Edgbaston on June 16.

Squads:

Australia - Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

India - Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan