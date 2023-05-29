Skipper Sidra Amin Guides Dynamites To Victory In Women's Pakistan Cup

Dynamites set a competitive total of 214-4 against the Blasters

Sidra Amin and Bismah Maroof currently occupy the top positions

Skipper Sidra Amin displayed exceptional performance as she played a crucial role in leading the Dynamites to their third consecutive win in the ongoing women's Pakistan Cup in Karachi.

In the first innings, Dynamites set a competitive total of 214-4 against the Blasters, thanks to the impressive contributions of Sidra (95) and Bismah Maroof (65).

The two batswomen formed a formidable partnership of 130 runs for the second wicket. Unfortunately, Khadija Chishti couldn't contribute significantly as she was dismissed by Diana Baig after scoring just 23 runs.

Sidra Amin and Bismah Maroof currently occupy the top positions in the tournament's batting charts, with Sidra leading with 195 runs at an average of 97.50, closely followed by Bismah with 94 runs at an average of 94.

In the bowling department, Diana Baig and Saba Nazir from the Blasters claimed two wickets each during the Dynamites' innings.

In response, the Blasters were bowled out for 136 runs in 37.3 overs. Rameen Shamim, an off-spinner, was instrumental in this feat, taking three wickets for 25 runs. Nashra Sundhu, Ghulam Fatima, and Maham Manzoor also contributed with two wickets each.

Muneeba Ali, the captain of the Blasters, top-scored with 33 runs, while Ayesha Zafar, the opener, made 30 runs, providing the second-best performance with the bat for the team.

Among the bowlers, Ghulam Fatima, a leg-spinner, currently holds the record for the most wickets in the tournament, having taken eight wickets at an impressive average of 7.88. Diana Baig and Aliya Riaz follow closely with six and five wickets, respectively.

The Challengers, who have not yet secured a victory, are scheduled to play against the Blasters on Wednesday.