Condition Of 20 Female Students Deteriorates After Drinking Toxic Water

KARAK: Health condition of at 20 female students deteriorated after drinking toxic water in Karak on Monday, Bol News reported.

On April 26, the Health Department of Pakistan had alerted all relevant authorities about the possible spread of monkeypox virus in the country and issued a notification regarding safety measures of the citizens.

Border Health Services had also issued a guideline to airport authorities and instructed them to implement the guidelines at the earliest.

Under the guidelines, passengers coming from abroad or going abroad would undergo a screening test at the airport and the monkeypox infected persons will be evacuated by ambulance instead of routine departure or arrival.