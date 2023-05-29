Upholding Pakistan's Economy: Urgency Of Increased Tobacco Taxation

The event shed light on the economic implications of tobacco

The importance of increased tobacco taxation for the government and people of Pakistan cannot be overstated, as highlighted during an event organized by the Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) in collaboration with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Elected Representatives.

The event shed light on the economic implications of tobacco, the burden on healthcare costs, and the manipulative tactics employed by the tobacco industry. Key journalists were present at the event to garner support for the Federal Board of Revenue's (FBR) track and trace system.

Malik Imran, Country Head of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (CTFK), emphasized that the tobacco industry imposes a staggering economic burden of 615 billion rupees on our country, making it crucial to heavily and consistently tax tobacco products. He noted that the government's decision to increase the Federal Excise Duty (FED) on cigarettes in February 2023 resulted in additional revenue of 11.3 billion rupees from FED and 4.4 billion rupees from VAT in the fiscal year 2022-23.

This additional revenue constitutes 0.201% of our GDP, providing a significant boost to Pakistan's struggling economy. Imran also exposed the tobacco industry's use of illicit trade as an excuse to evade taxes, revealing their practice of underreporting production figures to avoid their fair share of taxes. Additionally, cigarette manufacturers shift the tax burden onto consumers to maximize their own profitability.

Mr. Rizwan Sarfraz, Additional Project Director of the Track and Trace System at the FBR, highlighted the successful implementation of the track and trace system in Pakistan. The system has brought about technological advancements, increased transparency, improved tax compliance, and reduced the prevalence of counterfeit goods in the country.

Sarfraz pointed out that cigarette production decreased by 6.5% from July-December 2021 to July-December 2022, while FBR's tax collection during the same period increased by an impressive 11.75%. This achievement showcases the effectiveness of the Track and Trace System.

Nisar Ahmed Cheema, Member of the National Assembly, emphasized the importance of all stakeholders working diligently to safeguard the health of Pakistanis at any cost. He stressed the need to implement the FBR's track and trace system in all companies to prevent the loss of significant tax revenue. Cheema also called on parliamentarians to consistently and adequately increase tobacco taxation.

Dr. Ziauddin Islam, Former Technical Head of the Tobacco Control Cell at the Ministry of Health, highlighted the need for sustainable measures to address the annual toll of 337,500 deaths from tobacco and the economic burden of 615 billion rupees. Dr. Islam advocated for regular increases in tobacco taxes as a means to reduce consumption and generate revenue.

Khalil Ahmed Dogar, Program Manager of SPARC, emphasized the importance of setting aside differences among stakeholders to protect children and youth from the harms of the tobacco industry, which is causing significant financial losses to the nation. Implementing regular increases in tobacco taxes is a crucial step that should be consistently pursued.