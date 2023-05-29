The Quest For Insights: F1 Rivals Analyze Photos Of Perez's Car's Underside

Formula One rivals look to uncover Red Bull's secrets.

The underside of the car is the most vulnerable and difficult-to-see.

Mercedes considers the positioning of Hamilton's raised car as suboptimal.

Through photos of Sergio Perez's car's underside taken after it was craned off the Monaco Grand Prix track, Formula One rivals hope to learn some of dominant Red Bull's well-held secrets.

The bottom of the car is the most aerodynamically vulnerable section, with ground-effect sculpting being largely important for performance.

Unless a car flips over or is lifted into the air, like Perez's was after the Mexican slammed into obstacles in Saturday qualifying, it is also the most difficult area for other teams to see.

Because of the small spaces and lack of runoff, Monaco marshals frequently employ cranes to remove stuck cars off the metal-fenced circuit.

'With these regulations, the most important bit is the bit you don’t normally get to see,' Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin told reporters on Sunday.

'So the teams will be all over those kinds of photographs. Monaco is a good opportunity to get that kind of shot.'

Shovlin claimed that Red Bull, the champions of every race this season with four one-two finishes, would be more incensed by Mercedes' decision to elevate Lewis Hamilton's freshly enhanced car high into the air to provide a good view of the underside.

The wooden plank that runs down the center of every Formula One car, according to Tom McCullough, Director of Performance at Aston Martin, would also reveal vital information.

'You learn a lot from just even how the plank is wearing. You learn from what’s touching,' he said. 'There’s a lot of very excited aerodynamicists up and down the pitlane looking at all of that.'

On Saturday, Toto Wolff, the manager of the Mercedes team, joked about the fact that the crane operator must have had training from 'Cirque du Soleil' due to the height and angle at which Hamilton's car was raised.

'That was suboptimum for us, to say the least,' added the Austrian.