Noppert Back In Action For Netherlands In Nations League Finals Squad Announcement

Noppert Back In Action For Netherlands In Nations League Finals

Tijjani Reijnders has received his first call-up

Netherlands will host the tournament and face Croatia in the semi-finals

Goalkeeper Andries Noppert has been included in the Netherlands' squad for the Nations League finals, as announced by coach Ronald Koeman.

The 26-man squad features the return of Noppert, who had made his international debut at the previous World Cup finals but had been sidelined due to injury.

Additionally, AZ Alkmaar midfielder Tijjani Reijnders has received his first call-up after impressing in his team's Europa Conference League campaign, where he scored against West Ham United.

However, goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has once again been overlooked, following his exclusion from the previous European Championship and World Cup squads.

Koeman has also left out four Ajax Amsterdam players, namely Steven Berghuis, Brian Brobbey, Davy Klaassen, and Kenneth Taylor, due to their underwhelming performance towards the end of the season.

On the other hand, Teun Koopmeiners has returned from injury, while Noa Lang and Joey Veerman have been recalled, representing Belgium-based clubs and PSV Eindhoven, respectively.

The Netherlands will host the tournament and face Croatia in the semi-finals on June 14 in Rotterdam, while Italy and Spain will compete in the other semi-final in Enschede a day later. The final and third-place playoff matches are scheduled for June 18.

