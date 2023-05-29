Gold Price Declines By Rs1700 Per Tola

Gold prices extended losses on the opening day of the week.

KARACHI: Gold prices extended losses and decreased by Rs1700 per tola on the opening day of the week.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) decreased by 1700 per tola to settle at Rs234,500.

The price of the precious commodity decreased by Rs1,457 per 10 grams and reached Rs201,046. The price of gold increased by $1 per ounce to $1945 in the international market.

The price of silver dropped in the domestic market, with 24-carat silver falling by Rs50 to close at Rs2,850 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver settled at Rs2,443 per tola after a decline of Rs42.87.

The Pakistan rupee lost Re0.27 or 0.09% against the US dollar in the interbank market on Monday, closing at Rs285.42, according to data provided by the State Bank of Pakistan. However, the rupee reached a record high price of Rs316 in the open market.

The gold rate has been volatile amid continued political and economic uncertainty, high inflation, and currency depreciation. People prefer to buy the precious metal as a safe investment and a hedge amid economic instability.