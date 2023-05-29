Canada Clinches Ice Hockey World Championship Gold For 28th Time

Canada defeated Germany 5-2 to win gold at the Ice Hockey World Championship.

Canada thrashed Germany 5-2 to clinch gold at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Tampere, Finland on Sunday. It was Canada's 28th title in the competition, and their first since 2019.

The game was close throughout, with both teams trading goals in the first two periods. Canada took a 2-1 lead into the third period, but Germany tied the game early in the frame. However, Canada scored three unanswered goals in the third period to secure the victory.

Sammy Blais was the star of the game for Canada, scoring two goals and adding an assist. Owen Power and Cole Sillinger also scored for Canada, while Matt Murray made 26 saves in the net.

Germany was led by Moritz Seider, who scored both of his team's goals. Mathias Niederberger made 35 saves in net for Germany.

The win was a major accomplishment for Canada, who were playing without many of their top NHL players. The team was led by a group of young players, who showed that they are capable of competing at the highest level.

Canada's victory is a sign that the country is still a major force in ice hockey. The team will be looking to build on this success and win another gold medal at the next World Championship.