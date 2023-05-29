IPL 2023 Final: Rain Threat Looms Over GT Vs CSK Clash In Ahmedabad

Rain Threat Looms Over GT Vs CSK Clash In Ahmedabad

There are possibilities of on-and-off rain until 10 pm

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings is set to commence at 7pm

The final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 16 between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Ahmedabad today is likely to experience sporadic rainfall.

According to reports, there are possibilities of on-and-off rain until 10 pm (Indian time) today in Ahmedabad, which happens to be the reserve day for the highly lucrative league's final.

The much-anticipated final between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is set to commence at 7pm. In the meantime, CSK's captain MS Dhoni won the coin toss and opted to field first.

'We will bowl first, keeping in mind the rain forecast. It is always under consideration when you win the toss,' he said.

The playing conditions for the final match remain unchanged from Sunday night. The latest time to start a full match is 9:35 pm, while a five-overs-a-side match can be delayed until 12:06 am. If it becomes impossible to have even a Super Over, the Gujarat Titans (GT) will be declared the champions based on their higher position in the league stage points table. GT finished in first place, while the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured the second spot.

It is worth noting that these same two teams competed in last year's IPL final, where the Gujarat Titans emerged victorious in their debut season, making a strong impact in the world's largest league.