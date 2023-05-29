Italy: Two Dead As Tourists Boat Sinks

Boat capsizes in Lake Maggiore, resulting in three deaths.

Italy's fire service shared a photo of a helicopter taking part in the rescue.

Poor weather conditions, including thunderstorms, believed to be a factor in the incident.

According to local media, at least three persons were killed when a boat carrying more than 20 passengers, including tourists, sunk in severe winds on Lake Maggiore in northern Italy.

According to sources, one person remains unaccounted for.

According to Italian media, the boat capsized between the villages of Sesto Calende and Arona on Sunday evening.

The Italian fire department stated that 19 individuals were safe, but the search for others reported missing continued.

After being rescued, five persons were taken to the hospital. According to unconfirmed allegations in Italian media, the passengers on the boat were British, Italian, and Israeli.

The head of the Lombardy region, Attilio Fontana, stated that the 'very serious incident' was caused by terrible weather.

According to his Facebook post, the boat was 16m (52ft) long and had been leased by visitors.

According to Italian media, the boat was carrying approximately 25 people who were celebrating a birthday when a storm erupted over the lake, subsequently transforming into a 'small hurricane.' The boat quickly capsized and sank.

Everyone onboard drowned, however many passengers swam ashore or were rescued by other boats.

Rescue divers and a helicopter were dispatched to assist with the search near the lake's southern end, and several ambulances and an air ambulance arrived.

Chairs and other debris were seen drifting in rough waves in a video shared by firefighters.

Lake Maggiore, located on the south side of the Alps, is shared by Italy and Switzerland and is a famous tourist attraction.

The area has seen poor weather throughout the last day, with thunderstorm warnings issued by Italy's meteorological office.