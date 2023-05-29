Kourtney Kardashian Clarifies IVF Misconceptions

Kourtney Kardashian discussed how In vitro Fertilization (IVF) affected her.

She had seven of her eggs frozen before meeting Travis Barker.

She explained that freezing eggs wasn't a guarantee and that it affected her.

In order to dispel certain myths around the procedure, Kourtney Kardashian was open about how In vitro Fertilization (IVF) affected her mental health. In the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, the reality TV star discussed the choice she and her husband Travis Barker made to stop the procedure.

Before meeting Travis, she said that she had 'seven' of her eggs frozen. The creator of Poosh said that 'everyone was like pushing me to do that when I was 38 or 39.' Since eggs are only one cell, the majority of mine perished during the thaw, said Kourtney. 'None of them developed into an embryo.'

She explained that freezing eggs wasn't a guarantee. People misinterpret it and believe it to be a safety net when it is not. Kourtney talked on how it affected both her physical and mental health, saying, 'My health is still impacted because it's hormones, and mentally it definitely took a toll.'

'I consider being a good mom to my children and being happy to be what's essential. We're just accepting that everything will work out as it should. Mason, Penelope, and Reign are the three children that Kourtney has with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, whom she dated for approximately nine years.

The two children of his and Shanna Moakler's, Landon and Alabama, as well as the model's daughter Atiana De La Hoya from a prior relationship, with whom the artist has maintained a strong contact while divorcing Moakler, became Kourtney's responsibility once she married Travis.

