Apple IPhone 12 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Apple iPhone 12 is one of the high-end smartphones that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range. The device is powered by Apple's own A14 Bionic (5 nm) chipset.

The Apple iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with HDR 10 support and a FHD+ resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels. The display screen is protected by ceramic shield glass.

The device features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The phone comes with the iOS 16.4.1 operating system, which offers a great user experience.

The Apple iPhone 12 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 12 megapixels as well. Some primary features included in the phone's main camera are dual-pixel PDAF, OIS, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, and photo/panorama.

The phone comes in six great colors, including black, white, red, green, blue, and purple. A 5000 mAh Li-Ion battery powers the smartphone, which gives a long battery backup on a single charge.

Apple iPhone 12 price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 175,599.

Apple iPhone 12 specifications

Build OS IOS 14.1 Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm Weight 164 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Red, Green, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU Hexa-core (2 x 3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4 x 1.8 GHz Icestorm) Chipset Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm) GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics) Display Technology Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features HDR10, 625 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak), Dolby Vision, Wide color gamut, True-tone Memory Built-in 64/128/256GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card No Camera Main Dual Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6', Quad-LED dual-tone flash Features Phase detection, OIS, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 30fps), stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6' + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins) Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 2815 mAh Standby up to 17 hrs Musicplay up to 65 hrs

- Fast charging 18W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi fast wireless charging 15W

