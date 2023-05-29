Honor 90 Debuts With A 200MP Triple Camera & Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC

Honor has launched the 90 series of smartphones in China, which includes the Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro models.

Honor has recently launched the 90 series of smartphones in China, including the Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro models. This report will specifically highlight the features and specifications of the Honor 90, as we have previously discussed the details of the Pro variant.

Design and display

The design of the Honor 90 remains largely unchanged from the previous generation. It features a triple camera module arranged in two circular camera islands on the back. The dimensions of the phone are 161.9mm in length, 74.1mm in width, and a slim 7.8mm thickness, offering a combination of compact design and comfortable grip. With a weight of around 183 grams, it provides portability without sacrificing durability.

The Honor 90 features a captivating 6.7-inch OLED display that offers stunning visuals with a Full HD resolution of 2664 x 1200 pixels. The screen has an aspect ratio of 19.98:9 and supports a true 1.07 billion colors and a DCI-P3 wide color gamut, providing an immersive and vibrant viewing experience. The display has rounded corners, and while the actual viewing area may be slightly smaller, it does not compromise the visual appeal of the device.

Performance

The Honor 90 is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 octa-core processor, providing strong performance for seamless multitasking and efficient operations. The CPU consists of Cortex-A710 cores with varying frequencies of 2.5 GHz, 2.36 GHz, and 1.8 GHz, adapting the operating frequency according to the application load. It is paired with an Adreno 644 GPU, guaranteeing smooth graphics rendering for gaming and multimedia activities.

The Honor 90 operates on MagicOS 7.1, which is based on the latest Android 13, offering a user-friendly interface and access to a wide range of apps and features. It provides ample storage options, including 16GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, or 16GB+512GB, allowing users to store their files, apps, and media without limitations.

The Honor 90 is powered by a 5000mAh Li-ion polymer battery, delivering long-lasting usage throughout the day. It supports wired fast charging, with a maximum super-fast charge of 11V/6A using the included Honor 66W Super Fast Charge Charger. The battery has a capacity of 4900 mAh, and the charging power adjusts intelligently based on different scenarios.

Camera

The Honor 90 is equipped with a triple-camera setup on the rear. It features a remarkable 200-megapixel ultra-clear main lens with an f/1.9 aperture, accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro lens (f/2.2 aperture) and a 2-megapixel depth-of-field lens (f/2.4 aperture). The rear camera supports up to 4K (38402160) video recording with EIS video stabilization and offers various shooting modes such as AI photography, night scene mode, and professional photo and video options.

Selfie enthusiasts will appreciate the front-facing 50-megapixel portrait lens (f/2.4 aperture) that captures stunning self-portraits with exceptional detail. The front camera also supports 4K video recording with EIS anti-shake and offers shooting modes including dynamic photo, portrait mode, and time-lapse photography.

Pricing

The Honor 90 Standard Edition is offered in three different configurations, providing users with various storage options. The 12GB+256GB variant is priced at 2499 yuan, the 16GB+256GB variant is priced at 2799 yuan, and the 16GB+512GB variant is available for 2999 yuan.