Infinix Note 12i Price In Pakistan & Specs

The Infinix Note 12i is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery.

The device is powered by the Helio G85 SoC (12nm) chipset.

It has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Infinix Note 12i is now currently available on the market at a reasonable price. It is a mid-range smartphone with exceptional features.

3 It has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. 3 The Infinix Note 12i is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. 3 The device is powered by the Helio G85 SoC (12nm) chipset.

The device is powered by the Helio G85 SoC (12nm) chipset, ensuring powerful performance. With an Octa-Core processor, the Note 12i offers seamless multitasking and swift execution of tasks.

It boasts a large 6.82-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels, providing users with stunning visuals. The smartphone features an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display known for its exceptional results.

The Note 12i comes with a substantial 4GB RAM, enabling effortless app switching and smooth operation. It offers 128GB of internal storage, providing ample space for storing data.

The device incorporates a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50-megapixel main camera, 2-megapixel lens, and QVGA sensor. For selfies, there's an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Note 12i is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, offering extended usage time. With fast battery charging of 33W, the device can be quickly recharged.

Infinix Note 12i price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 12i price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Infinix Note 12i specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 10.6 Dimensions 170.7 x 77.4 x 8.3 mm Weight 198 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Force Black, Snowfall Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.82 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+3GB Virtual RAM) Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast Charging 33W





Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'





