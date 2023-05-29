language: English
Infinix Note 12i Price In Pakistan & Specs

Web Desk 29 May , 2023 07:04 AM

  • The Infinix Note 12i is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery.
  • The device is powered by the Helio G85 SoC (12nm) chipset.
  • It has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Infinix Note 12i is now currently available on the market at a reasonable price. It is a mid-range smartphone with exceptional features.

The device is powered by the Helio G85 SoC (12nm) chipset, ensuring powerful performance. With an Octa-Core processor, the Note 12i offers seamless multitasking and swift execution of tasks.

It boasts a large 6.82-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels, providing users with stunning visuals. The smartphone features an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display known for its exceptional results.

The Note 12i comes with a substantial 4GB RAM, enabling effortless app switching and smooth operation. It offers 128GB of internal storage, providing ample space for storing data.

The device incorporates a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50-megapixel main camera, 2-megapixel lens, and QVGA sensor. For selfies, there's an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Note 12i is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, offering extended usage time. With fast battery charging of 33W, the device can be quickly recharged.

Infinix Note 12i price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 12i price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Infinix Note 12i specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS
UI XOS 10.6
Dimensions 170.7 x 77.4 x 8.3 mm
Weight 198 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Force Black, Snowfall
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPU Mali-G52 MC2
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.82 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
Extra Features 90Hz
Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+3GB Virtual RAM)
Card microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash
Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front 8 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast Charging 33W


Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'


