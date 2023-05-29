Infinix Note 12i Price In Pakistan & Specs

- The Infinix Note 12i is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery.
- The device is powered by the Helio G85 SoC (12nm) chipset.
- It has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
The Infinix Note 12i is now currently available on the market at a reasonable price. It is a mid-range smartphone with exceptional features.
The device is powered by the Helio G85 SoC (12nm) chipset, ensuring powerful performance. With an Octa-Core processor, the Note 12i offers seamless multitasking and swift execution of tasks.
It boasts a large 6.82-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels, providing users with stunning visuals. The smartphone features an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display known for its exceptional results.
The Note 12i comes with a substantial 4GB RAM, enabling effortless app switching and smooth operation. It offers 128GB of internal storage, providing ample space for storing data.
The device incorporates a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50-megapixel main camera, 2-megapixel lens, and QVGA sensor. For selfies, there's an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.
The Note 12i is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, offering extended usage time. With fast battery charging of 33W, the device can be quickly recharged.
Infinix Note 12i price in Pakistan
Infinix Note 12i price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-
Infinix Note 12i specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|XOS 10.6
|Dimensions
|170.7 x 77.4 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|198 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Force Black, Snowfall
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.82 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+3GB Virtual RAM)
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast Charging 33W
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
