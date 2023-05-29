Infinix Note 30i Price In Pakistan & Features

- The Infinix Note 30i will house a larger 5000 mAh battery.
Infinix will unveil the highly anticipated Note 30i smartphone as part of the Note 30 series, generating considerable buzz on the internet.
It will boast a generously-sized 6.66-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display, lending it a premium look and feel. Undoubtedly, this Infinix 30i phone's display will support an impressive HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, ensuring an exceptional visual experience.
The device will be powered by the unique Helio G99 chipset, coupled with an Octa-Core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. Moreover, the Infinix Note 30i might offer a dedicated memory card slot, enabling users to expand the available memory if they require additional space in the future.
It will feature a triple camera setup on the rear, comprising of 64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP lenses, while a 16 MP front-facing camera will capture stunning selfies and memorable moments in high quality.
The Note 30i will house a larger 5000 mAh battery, ensuring all-day usage on a single charge.
Infinix Note 30i price in Pakistan
Infinix Note 30i price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 59,999/-
Infinix Note 30i specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|XOS 13
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|185 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Variable Gold, Obsidian Black, Impression Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Helio G85
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.66 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|60Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP53 dust and splash-proof, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 33W
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
