Infinix Note 30i Price In Pakistan & Features

The Infinix Note 30i will house a larger 5000 mAh battery.

It will feature a triple camera setup on the rear.

The device will be powered by the unique Helio G99 chipset.

Infinix will unveil the highly anticipated Note 30i smartphone as part of the Note 30 series, generating considerable buzz on the internet.

It will boast a generously-sized 6.66-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display, lending it a premium look and feel. Undoubtedly, this Infinix 30i phone's display will support an impressive HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, ensuring an exceptional visual experience.

The device will be powered by the unique Helio G99 chipset, coupled with an Octa-Core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. Moreover, the Infinix Note 30i might offer a dedicated memory card slot, enabling users to expand the available memory if they require additional space in the future.

It will feature a triple camera setup on the rear, comprising of 64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP lenses, while a 16 MP front-facing camera will capture stunning selfies and memorable moments in high quality.

The Note 30i will house a larger 5000 mAh battery, ensuring all-day usage on a single charge.

Infinix Note 30i price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 30i price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 59,999/-

Infinix Note 30i specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI XOS 13 Dimensions N/A Weight 185 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Variable Gold, Obsidian Black, Impression Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset Helio G85 GPU Mali-G52 MP2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.66 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 60Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP53 dust and splash-proof, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 33W





