Infinix Zero 8i Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Infinix Zero 8i Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 29 May , 2023 07:23 AM

Infinix Zero 8i Price In Pakistan & Specifications
The Infinix Zero 8i is a mid-range device that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range with great features.

It has a 6.9-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Corning Gorilla Glass is used to protect the screen.

On the back of the Infinix Zero 8i is a quad-camera setup.

The Infinix Zero 8i is powered by an octa-core 2.05 GHz MediaTek Helio G90T processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.

The Infinix Zero 8i comes with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-

Infinix Zero 8i specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS
Dimensions 168.74 x 76.08 x 9.07mm
Weight 205 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Various
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU Octa-Core (2 x 2.05 GHz A76 + 6 x 2.0GHz A55)
Chipset Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm)
GPU Mali-G76 MC4
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.9 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~392 PPI)
Extra Features 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch rate
Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + AI Lens, LED Flash
Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front Dual 16 MP + 8 MP
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support
Radio FM Radio
USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
Standby up to 26 hrs
Talktime up to 31 hrs

- Fast battery charging 33W


Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'

