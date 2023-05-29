Infinix Zero 8i Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Infinix Zero 8i is powered by an octa-core processor.
- It has a 6.9-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels.
- It has a128GB of internal storage space.
The Infinix Zero 8i is a mid-range device that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range with great features.
It has a 6.9-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Corning Gorilla Glass is used to protect the screen.
On the back of the Infinix Zero 8i is a quad-camera setup.
The Infinix Zero 8i is powered by an octa-core 2.05 GHz MediaTek Helio G90T processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.
The Infinix Zero 8i comes with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.
Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan
Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-
Infinix Zero 8i specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|Dimensions
|168.74 x 76.08 x 9.07mm
|Weight
|205 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-Core (2 x 2.05 GHz A76 + 6 x 2.0GHz A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.9 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~392 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + AI Lens, LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|Dual 16 MP + 8 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|Standby
|up to 26 hrs
|Talktime
|up to 31 hrs
|- Fast battery charging 33W
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
