Oppo A16e Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Oppo A16e has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD, HD+ display.
- The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio P22 (12 nm) processor.
- The device includes 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage.
The Oppo A16e is a budget device that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The phone is powered by the MediaTek MT6762D Helio P22 (12 nm) octa-core processor.
The Oppo A16e has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shields the display screen. The device runs on the Android 11 ColorOS 11.1 operating system.
The smartphone comes with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.
The Oppo A16e has a single camera of 13 megapixels, which performs well and captures high-resolution pictures and videos. The front-facing camera of the phone is 5 megapixels. Some extra features included in the phone's main camera are LED flash, HDR, panorama, etc.
The device is available in three awesome colors: black, blue, and white. A 4230 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives a long battery backup on a single charge.
Oppo A16e price in Pakistan
The Oppo A16e price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.
Oppo A16e specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|163.7 x 75 x 8 mm
|Weight
|187 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Glowing Green, Glowing Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: SIM1 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.53 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Extra Features
|60Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06', AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB-C port
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IPX4 water resistant, IP5X dust resistant ,Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 33W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
