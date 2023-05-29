Oppo A54 Price In Pakistan & Features

The Oppo A54 features a triple-camera setup on the rear.

The phone runs on Android 11 Operating System.

It has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Oppo A54 is one of the most well-known devices in the Oppo A series of smartphones, and it is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price.

3 It has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. 3 The Oppo A54 features a triple-camera setup on the rear. 3 The phone runs on Android 11 Operating System.

It boasts a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, providing vibrant and clear visuals.

Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor, which ensures smooth performance for multitasking and running demanding applications.

The device comes with 4GB of RAM, allowing for efficient multitasking and app switching. In terms of storage, it offers 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot, providing ample space for your files, apps, and media.

The Oppo A54 features a triple-camera setup on the rear, comprising a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor, allowing for versatile photography options. For selfies, it has a 16MP front-facing camera.

The phone runs on ColorOS 7.2, based on Android 11, providing a user-friendly interface.

It is equipped with a large 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, ensuring extended usage without frequent recharging.

Other notable features include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock, dual SIM support, 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Oppo A54 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 163.6 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Crystal Black, Starry Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 60Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06', PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06', HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast battery charging 18W





Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'



