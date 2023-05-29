language: English
Oppo A54 Price In Pakistan & Features

Web Desk 29 May , 2023 02:49 AM

Oppo A54 Price In Pakistan & Features
The Oppo A54 is one of the most well-known devices in the Oppo A series of smartphones, and it is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price.

It boasts a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, providing vibrant and clear visuals.

Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor, which ensures smooth performance for multitasking and running demanding applications.

The device comes with 4GB of RAM, allowing for efficient multitasking and app switching. In terms of storage, it offers 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot, providing ample space for your files, apps, and media.

The Oppo A54 features a triple-camera setup on the rear, comprising a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor, allowing for versatile photography options. For selfies, it has a 16MP front-facing camera.

The phone runs on ColorOS 7.2, based on Android 11, providing a user-friendly interface.

It is equipped with a large 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, ensuring extended usage without frequent recharging.

Other notable features include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock, dual SIM support, 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Oppo A54 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS
UI ColorOS 7.2
Dimensions 163.6 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight 192 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Crystal Black, Starry Blue
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPU PowerVR GE8320
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.51 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features 60Hz refresh rate
Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06', PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06', HDR, Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast battery charging 18W


Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'


