Oppo A54 Price In Pakistan & Features

- The Oppo A54 features a triple-camera setup on the rear.
- The phone runs on Android 11 Operating System.
- It has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
The Oppo A54 is one of the most well-known devices in the Oppo A series of smartphones, and it is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price.
It boasts a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, providing vibrant and clear visuals.
Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor, which ensures smooth performance for multitasking and running demanding applications.
The device comes with 4GB of RAM, allowing for efficient multitasking and app switching. In terms of storage, it offers 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot, providing ample space for your files, apps, and media.
The Oppo A54 features a triple-camera setup on the rear, comprising a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor, allowing for versatile photography options. For selfies, it has a 16MP front-facing camera.
The phone runs on ColorOS 7.2, based on Android 11, providing a user-friendly interface.
It is equipped with a large 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, ensuring extended usage without frequent recharging.
Other notable features include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock, dual SIM support, 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-
Oppo A54 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 7.2
|Dimensions
|163.6 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Crystal Black, Starry Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|60Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06', PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06', HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast battery charging 18W
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
End of Article
- READ MORE NEWS ON
- Ac
- Hdr
- Oppo A54 price in Pakistan
- Pakistan
- Panorama
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
689,395,665[+0*]
DEATHS
6,883,562[+0*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,995[+0*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]