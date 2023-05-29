Oppo A57 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Oppo A57 has a 6.65-inch IPS LCD, 90 Hz display.
- The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimensity 810 (6 nm processor.
- The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The Oppo A57 is one of the most well-known smartphones on the market, and the device is now available for purchase at an attractive price range. The device is equipped with the MediaTek MT6833P Dimensity 810 (6 nm) octa-core processor.
The Oppo A57 has a 6.65-inch IPS LCD, 90 Hz display, with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels, which gives a great multimedia experience. The device runs on the Android 12 ColorOS 12.1 operating system.
The smartphone has 6 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, which is good enough to store a large amount of useful data and files.
The Oppo A57 has a dual camera setup on the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 8 megapixels. Both cameras perform well in low light because the night mode feature is included.
The phone is available in three amazing colors: black, blue, and lilac. A 5000 mAh non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives a good battery backup on a single charge.
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan
The Oppo A57 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.
Oppo A57 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|163.7 x 75 x 8 mm
|Weight
|187 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Glowing Green, Glowing Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: SIM1 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.53 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Extra Features
|60Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06', AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB-C port
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IPX4 water resistant, IP5X dust resistant ,Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 33W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
End of Article
- READ MORE NEWS ON
- Ac
- Hdr
- Oppo A57
- Oppo A57 price
- Oppo AA57 features
- Pakistan
- Panorama
- Usbusb-c
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
689,428,351[+1,852*]
DEATHS
6,883,725[+2*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,581,001[+0*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]