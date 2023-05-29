Oppo F21 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specs

- The Oppo F21 Pro boasts a versatile triple-camera setup on the rear.
- It features a 6.43-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen.
- The phone runs on Android 12 Operating System.
The Oppo F21 Pro is one of the most well-known devices in the Oppo A series of smartphones, and it is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price.
It features a 6.43-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels, providing sharp and vibrant visuals.
It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) octa-core processor.
The device offers 8GB of RAM, allowing for efficient multitasking and smooth app switching. In terms of storage, it provides 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.
The Oppo F21 Pro boasts a versatile triple-camera setup on the rear.
The phone runs on ColorOS 12.1, based on Android 12 Operating System.
It is equipped with a large 4500mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting usage without frequent charging.
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999/-
Oppo F21 Pro specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm
|Weight
|175 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cosmic Black, Sunset Orange
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.43 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0', PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74', Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|- Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
1080 x 2400 Pixels
End of Article
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
689,395,665[+0*]
DEATHS
6,883,562[+0*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,995[+0*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]